Quantfury Token Price Reaches $10.84 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $10.84 or 0.00056160 BTC on major exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $108.44 million and $16,323.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.88043104 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $50,923.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

