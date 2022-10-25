Ravencoin Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $359.85 million and $12.60 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,809,418,606 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
