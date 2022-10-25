RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $239.15 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

