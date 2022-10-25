Reef 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.80 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $116.11 million and approximately $37.80 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,352,048,977 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

