Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPYY. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Repsol Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

About Repsol

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

