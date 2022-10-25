Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.96.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPYY. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Repsol Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYY)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.