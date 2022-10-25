Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Request has a market cap of $104.99 million and $2.50 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.66 or 0.99995177 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003352 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046652 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10653613 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $2,473,038.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.