Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $246.42 million and $19.11 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.