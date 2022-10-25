Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director Anna Maria Tudela Buys 20,000 Shares

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) Director Anna Maria Tudela bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,900 shares in the company, valued at C$101,355.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Down 0.8 %

SBB stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.18. 330,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,892. The stock has a market cap of C$647.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.16.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.