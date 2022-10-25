Saltmarble (SML) One Day Trading Volume Tops $640,890.00

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $66.08 million and $640,890.00 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for about $12.63 or 0.00065423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,230,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 12.25117959 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $475,561.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

