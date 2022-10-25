Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

BFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BFS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.22. 19,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,525. The firm has a market cap of $936.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

About Saul Centers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.