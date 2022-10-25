Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
BFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Saul Centers Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BFS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.22. 19,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,525. The firm has a market cap of $936.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.