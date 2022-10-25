Scotiabank Cuts Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to C$8.00

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARGTF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artemis Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

Shares of ARGTF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

