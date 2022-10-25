Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.20 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 89.20 ($1.08). 17,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 34,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shearwater Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £21.25 million and a PE ratio of 4,460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.40.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

Featured Articles

