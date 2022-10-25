Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives $124.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.67.

SAEYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

SAEYY stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

