Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson lowered Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Snap by 287.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

