SOMESING Hits Market Capitalization of $54.45 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $54.45 million and $1.69 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,479,879 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

