South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Cut to GBX 170 by Analysts at Barclays

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 193 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Down 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.44 on Friday. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

South32 Increases Dividend

About South32

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41.

(Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.