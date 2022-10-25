Steem Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. Steem has a market cap of $91.04 million and approximately $61.25 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021133 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00272534 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00117527 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00744476 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00560817 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00241929 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
