Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 9,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 153,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Stelmine Canada Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Stelmine Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.