Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 9,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 153,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
