StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.75 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $47.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 117.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

