StockNews.com Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Hold

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $42.58. 1,980,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,440. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

