StockNews.com Lowers GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Buy

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,658.33.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.3 %

GSK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,601,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.