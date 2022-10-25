StockNews.com Lowers Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) to Sell

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of Innodata stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.04. Innodata has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innodata

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Innodata by 2.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

