StockNews.com Lowers Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) to Sell

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Innodata Stock Performance
Shares of Innodata stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.04. Innodata has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
