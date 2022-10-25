Substratum Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $305,677.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003350 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0007269 USD and is down -14.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

