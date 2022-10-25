SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.28 and a 200-day moving average of $420.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $228.52 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.