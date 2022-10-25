Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Trading Down 0.8%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.