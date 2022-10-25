Tellor Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.33 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $14.23 or 0.00073696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $32.58 million and $3.33 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002932 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,724 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.