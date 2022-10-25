Terra Classic (LUNC) Market Cap Hits $1.54 Billion

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $131.15 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012416 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018590 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007070 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002338 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008746 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,883,190,918,601 coins and its circulating supply is 6,588,928,187,260 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
