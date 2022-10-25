TerraClassicUSD Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $360.31 million and $19.68 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00081916 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060483 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015384 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025055 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001399 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007886 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000259 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,576,714 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
