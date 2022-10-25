The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,150.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,453,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,035,822. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 9,464 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $145,083.12.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 100 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,550.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 33,484 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $514,314.24.

On Friday, October 7th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 3,615 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $55,996.35.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 26,331 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $422,085.93.

On Monday, September 26th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 60,000 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $947,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 28,506 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $457,236.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $509,382.81.

Joint Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.50. 69,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,004. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JYNT. StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Joint by 700.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Joint by 30.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Joint by 794.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 175,132 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Joint by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Joint by 21.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.