Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.46 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and approximately $8.78 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00007584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.73 or 0.99999135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003324 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00046969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022819 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.40407829 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,280,767.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

