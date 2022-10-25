Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.37

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
Tosoh Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.
Tosoh Company Profile
Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tosoh (TOSCF)
