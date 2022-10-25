TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Insider Activity at TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 32,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $117,624.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,034,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. 325 Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

