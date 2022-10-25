UBS Group Downgrades Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Redbubble in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Redbubble Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Redbubble stock opened at 0.30 on Friday. Redbubble has a 12-month low of 0.30 and a 12-month high of 3.22.

About Redbubble

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

