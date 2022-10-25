Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.94-$1.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.94-1.18 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.91. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

