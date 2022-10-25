Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.93 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $88.93 million and $549,821.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,313.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00560203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00242139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00053174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060569 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29871656 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $549,105.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

