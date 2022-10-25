Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Argus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.00.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average is $220.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.