UNUS SED LEO Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00021113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and approximately $3.23 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00272820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001329 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.05924762 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,770,742.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.