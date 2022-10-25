Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Friday.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of VAR1 opened at €27.97 ($28.54) on Friday. Varta has a twelve month low of €26.66 ($27.20) and a twelve month high of €135.60 ($138.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

