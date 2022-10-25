Vow Hits One Day Volume of $618,197.00 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Vow has a total market cap of $155.96 million and $618,197.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.