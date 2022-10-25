WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81. 7,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 6,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 600.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 66.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period.

