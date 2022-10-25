Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 3.3%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). 15,922,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 9,570,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £63.13 million and a P/E ratio of 98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.82.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

