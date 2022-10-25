Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,562,000 after buying an additional 275,897 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.