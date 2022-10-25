Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Hits $812.83 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. Zcash has a total market cap of $812.83 million and $42.41 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $52.26 or 0.00270679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00090676 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00067225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,552,225 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

