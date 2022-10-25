ZClassic Price Hits $0.0350 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. ZClassic has a market cap of $324,697.86 and $18.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00271061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00091046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00067431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

