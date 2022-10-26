1,314 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

Snap-on Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $218.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

