23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF) Trading 0.2% Higher

23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.98 and last traded at C$15.98. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.95.
23965 (AF.TO) Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.98.
23965 (AF.TO) Company Profile
AlarmForce Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides security solutions. The Company provides home protection and personal monitoring services, including security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance, home automation and related services to subscribers.
