360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 8% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.47. 64,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 646,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

