3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 351,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,291. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $267,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

