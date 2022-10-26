599 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.26. 44,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $488.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.09.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

