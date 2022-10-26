ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $126.16 million and $8,270.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00132512 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $17,156.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

